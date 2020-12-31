Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID and will miss Sunday’s finale
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not have Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will not be on the field Sunday for the Miami Dolphins after he entered into the COVID-19 protocol after a positive test.
The news for the Miami Dolphins was not good and now the onus of making the playoffs is squarely on the arm of Tua Tagovailoa. Ryan Fitzpatrick will not be the fallback option should the Dolphins need him like they did last week.
With Fitzpatrick out, Tua has to carry the team to a “win and you’re in” game against the current AFC two seed. The Bills have been playing great football of late and now will face a rookie QB who has been struggling. There has been no talk of the Bills resting their starters for this game.
If Miami loses, they will need either the Browns, Colts, or Ravens to lose on Sunday.
The question many fans on social media have been discussing is whether or not Fitzpatrick has played his last game for the Dolphins or in the NFL. Fitzpatrick is a free agent at the end of the year and while he would be able to return for the playoffs, the Dolphins have to get their first.
Fitzpatrick has said he wants to continue playing but at 38 years old, his opportunities to start are going to be slim if non-existent.
The Dolphins will also be without Elandon Roberts on defense and Jakeem Grant is likely out as well. Several other players have been limited in practice but it’s unclear if they will miss. This includes DeVante Parker.