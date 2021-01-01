Miami Dolphins add Penei Sewell in New Years Day mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins are able to add an elite offensive lineman in the top-3.
The Miami Dolphins have earned a top-3 pick thanks in part to the woes of the Houston Texans and are able to add elite talent.
With one week left the Dolphins are still looking towards making the playoffs, while also having the possibility of having a top-3 pick. While there are a few things that must go right, it seems as though one of these will hit.
The Dolphins are banking on the Texans losing this week to the Tennessee Titans, which will also harm Miami’s own playoff chances. At the end of the day, it is win or go home for the Dolphins in their own playoff aspirations.
This year’s draft must focus on filling the holes in the offense. Mainly the lack of depth at the wideout spot and quite possibly finding a new workhorse running back.
This week’s mock draft, filled with its obvious share of controversial picks, was made using the mock draft simulator from nflmockdraftdatabase.com
Round 1 Pick 3
Oregon OT Penei Sewell
Many view Sewell as a generational offensive tackle prospect. Some even say he’s the best offensive tackle prospect since Orlando Pace.
He is also the best offensive line prospect since Quinton Nelson was taken third overall in 2018 by the Indianapolis Colts. He has been one of the best offensive guards since he first hit the NFL.
In an article I wrote earlier this week, taking Sewell at three was the best option for the Dolphins if the Jets pass on him.
What should the Miami Dolphins do with the third overall pick?
After the Houston Texans, shocking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins now own the third overall pick in the draft.
Ideally, taking Sewell we can move Austin Jackson to the right tackle position, and then Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley to the guard spots with Ted Karras at center for another season. This group would be able to continue to play great and help Tua Tagovailoa develop.
Adding Sewell to a roster that looks like it has a legit shot at the playoffs now is a spoil of riches, and is the best and most obvious pick if he is on the board.