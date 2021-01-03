Dolphins loss could hurt any chance of COY for Brian Flores
Brian Flores led the Miami Dolphins to an almost great season but today’s loss could hurt his COY chances.
Entering this week, Brian Flores was a hot NFL Coach of the Year candidate but the 56 points given up to the Bills may have hurt that shot.
Typically, one game should not make a big difference in awards voting but given the fact that Kevin Stefanski has turned around the lowly Cleveland Browns and led them to the postseason, my money would be on Stefanski as the NFL COY.
This is not a negative on Flores who I believe will be one of the best Dolphins coaches in history when it is all said and done. There is so much to like with him and his passion and drive are evident but facts are facts and Miami got blown out in a game they absolutely needed to win.
Had Miami made the postseason or if they still get in should the Colts lose to the Jaguars, I’m not sure this final game will help get Flores the votes needed to get him that award. It should still be close.
Flores is Miami’s present and their future and this off-season should provide him with a lot more talent which is almost scary considering how good the team played from week to week with a lot less talent than most of their competition.
The lack of top talent is another reason many fans believe that Flores should be a lock for the award and that may prove to be the reason he gets enough votes if he does win but for now, today’s game did him no favors.