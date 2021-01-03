Miami Dolphins get Devante Parker back at the right time
The Miami Dolphins have released the list of inactive players today and DeVante Parker is not on it.
DeVante Parker will be a much needed offensive weapon for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa today when they play Buffalo.
Miami has released their list of inactive players and the best news is that Parker is going to at least be available to play. He was questionable as late as last night. With Parker out, Miami has struggled on offense. Tagovailoa needs to use him and give him a chance to make plays.
While Parker is back, the Dolphins will be without Jakeem Grant who was banged up last week.
Jake Ruddock was signed this week but will not be active. That leaves Reid Sinnett as the primary back-up to Tagovailoa. Not ideal but Miami didn’t have many other options given the fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick is inactive due to COVID.
The Dolphins face a tough Bills defense so Parker will at least provide some quality on the outside. The Dolphins need to get Parker and Mike Gesicki involved early and often so that they can run the ball against the Bills’ defensive trench.
Miami will also have Solomon Kindley back on the offensive line. The Dolphins, for the first time in over a month, will be healthy on the line of scrimmage.
Miami will be without their best run defender though as Elandon Robert will likely miss the rest of the season, depending on how long that season is, with a knee injury.
Today’s game kicks off at 1:00 with the playoffs on the line. A win and the Dolphins are in. Lose and they will need the Browns, Ravens, or Colts to also lose.