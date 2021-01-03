Miami Dolphins get blown out by the Buffalo Bills backups
The Miami Dolphins wanted to get to the playoffs but they may have two wait another year.
Today, the Miami Dolphins entered the weekend needing to win in order to play next week. They now have to wait and hope the Colts lose.
The Dolphins looked absolutely lost and pathetic today on both sides of the ball. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the second half but spent much of the last 30 minutes trying to make something happen. He was not given much help.
The Dolphins receivers were far from consistent other than dropping passes. With over 10 minutes to go in the game, Miami was already down 49-13. Following a late-game fumble by Mack Hollins, Matt Barkley tossed a bomb to rookie Gabriel Davis putting the Bills over the half-century mark. With six minutes left in the game, the Dolphins were down 56-19.
At half-time, the Dolphins had given up 28 points in the 2nd quarter alone while Josh Allen set new records for the Bills.
DeVante Parker returned and went over the 100-yard mark for the day but his receptions mostly came on one drive in the third quarter. He too dropped a couple of passes as well.
Defensively, the Dolphins could do nothing to stop Josh Allen who played the first half. The Bills scored on two Allen throws and returned a punt for a touchdown in the first half.
The Dolphins couldn’t keep it close even with Stefon Diggs and Allen sitting on the bench for the 2nd half.
Miami now has to wait for the outcome of the Colts and Jaguars game. If the Colts win, the Dolphins are eliminated. Both the Browns and Ravens won their games today and punched their ticket to the postseason.
With the off-season likely now starting later today, Miami has to find capable playmakers on offense and another game-changing defensive player. Miami can’t go into the 2021 season with the receiving group they have right now.