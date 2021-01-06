Chan Gailey resigns as Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins will need to find a new OC after Chan Gailey resigned.
After speculation that the Miami Dolphins would fire Chan Gailey, and after Brian Flores said he wasn’t, Gailey resigned.
To be honest, I’m not a fan of Chan Gailey and never really have been. That being said, resigning was the smart thing to do and is the best for Tua Tagovailoa.
Gailey had little faith in the rookie QB and it showed all season. The worst part of it all was when Gailey said that he saw good things in Tua’s performances and needed to open the offense a bit more and then didn’t the following week.
For the Dolphins, it is never ideal to have a young QB go through a new system following a rookie season but in this case, it is probably smart. Tua really never “learned” the Gailey system at least not that we saw. Keeping Gailey for another year would not help Tua because in all likelihood, Gailey would have retired after the 2021 season and a new OC would have a new system.
It’s better to get that out of the way now, find a young creative coach that can work with Tua and allow them to grow together. That is when the consistency will come.
Gailey is not likely to take another job in the NFL. He was happily retired until Flores coaxed him out to join the Dolphins. Now, Flores has to find someone new to run his offense. The question that many Dolphins fans have is whether or not that will come from the outside or promote from the inside.