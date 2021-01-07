The top 21 players of the 2020 Miami Dolphins regular season
The 2020 season is over and these players were the year’s best for the Miami Dolphins.
As the 2020 season comes to its unfortunate conclusion, it’s time to look back at the top 21 players of the 2020 campaign.
The Miami Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs in the 2020 season, but they still had a successful season compared to their expected performance. In the second year of their rebuild, the Dolphins were able to take a challenging schedule and put together an impressive 10 wins, some of which came against quality opponents.
A lot of that success hinged on the defense, which was, by far, one of the most dominant units in the NFL. The offense struggled at times, but some players performed admirably in spite of the lackluster play calling. And now is a perfect time to look back on the 2020 season and rank the top 21 players on the Dolphins this season.
This ranking is based on my own opinions of how the players on the team performed this season. I will include each player’s important stats and a brief discussion of how each player positively impacted the team.
All stats in this ranking are courtesy of Profootballreference.com.
Let’s go through the top 21 players of the 2020 season!
Honorable Mentions
Ted Karras: 16 GS, 2 Penalties on the year
One of the many free-agent signings in the 2020 offseason, Karras played admirably over the course of the season. He isn’t the long-term answer at center given his age and contract, but if he holds down the fort in 2021, Miami will be in good shape along the offensive line.
Nik Needham: 58 Tackles, 36 solo, 2 INT, 7 PD
Given his final outing of the season, this name would probably not be on many lists of best players over 2020. In fairness, however, before Buffalo torched him, Needham had a respectable second season in Miami. He did have a bit of a drop off from his rookie campaign, but he definitely played well enough over 16 games to garner his addition to this list.