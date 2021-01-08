This should be the Miami Dolphins ideal 2021 offseason plan
After a 10-win season in 2020, the Miami Dolphins are only looking up in 2021.
Following the 2020 Miami Dolphins season, the team will have 4 picks in the top-100 and some cap to improve the already talented roster in the 2021 offseason
But where exactly should the Dolphins look to fill key spots in the offseason?
First, let’s start by determining where the biggest holes lie for the Miami Dolphins. Among them are filling the hole at offensive coordinator following Chan Gailey’s departure. As well as fixing the wideout core, adding a running back, and adding a new linebacker.
This plan will look at some ideal players and coaches that could help lead the Dolphins to the playoffs after just barely missing out following a week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
In order to properly stay within the bounds of the salary cap, I will be using Spotrac in order to build and manage the roster.
The hunt for a new offensive coordinator:
The first job that must be filled is at the offensive coordinator spot. This might be the most important role to fill, considering the fact that the fans want to see rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa improve from year one to year two.
One name that has been thrown around is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback coach Pep Hamilton. Prior to being the quarterback coach for the Chargers, Hamilton was the head coach of the DC Defenders of the XFL. There he made former Ohio State and Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones seem worthy of coming back to the league.
For the Chargers, he helped Justin Herbert transition from a possible project quarterback out of Oregon in the first round, to breaking multiple rookie quarterback records in his inaugural season. Regardless of the talent available there, the difference from Oregon to the NFL for Herbert is unreal and Hamilton should take some credit for it.
Whether or not the Chargers will let Hamilton walk, it all depends on who their new head coach will be, is up for debate. However, after the work done with Herbert and the Chargers having the 9th best total yardage offense, it is hard to see them letting the QB coach walk now.
If Hamilton does stay in LA, another choice that might be intriguing is Mike Lafleur, the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur.
Lafleur is a part of the Shanahan west coast coaching tree and that type of offense is usually successful in the NFL. Bringing in Lafleur could give the Dolphins a dynamic offense and take full advantage of the talents that players like Lynn Bowden and Myles Gaskin possess.
Lafleur may not be talked about, but if the Dolphins are looking for a wildcard that has been a part of good offenses, he should be considered.