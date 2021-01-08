Miami Dolphins land two first-team All-Pro’s on the AP list
The Associated Press has released their NFL first-team rosters and the Miami Dolphins land two.
The Associated Press announced that cornerback Xavien Howard and kicker Jason Sanders both are first-team All-Pro’s for the 2020 season. Both players had exceptional seasons and while Howard will be attending the Pro Bowl (virtually because there is not a real game), Sanders is getting the recognition he deserves.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the QB spot but no one was expecting a Dolphins player at that position.
At the receiver position, Stefon Diggs was a no-brainer and Travis Kelce made it for the 3rd time. The Dolphins don’t have the talent yet to compete at the skill positions offensively. That hopefully will change as the rebuilding continues this off-season.
The Dolphins have a young group of players but they will need to find much better talent to build around this year. With four draft picks in the first two rounds, they should be able to land a top blue-chip talent at 3 overall and another starter with pick 18.
For many fans, the next award they want to see for Howard is the Defensive Player of the Year award that will be handed out the weekend of the Super Bowl. Many in the media believe this year is a race between three players, Howard, T.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald. Donald has won the award before and working against Howard may be the fact that Watt is on a playoff team that went 13 games without losing and the fact that Stephon Gilmore won as a corner last year.