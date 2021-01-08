Miami Dolphins key offseason dates as team heads into 2021
The Miami Dolphins have a long way to go before the draft but free agency is getting close.
Before the Miami Dolphins can spend all that draft loot they have to get through free agency and it isn’t as far off as you may think.
The first round of the NFL playoffs won’t start until tomorrow and yes, the Dolphins should have been one of the teams playing this weekend and advancing to the following weekend as well. Sadly, we all have to sit and watch the other six teams play this weekend.
Following the playoffs, two teams will of course advance to the Super Bowl in February. That isn’t too far off and once the Super Bowl concludes, we are looking at just over a month before free agency starts.
This year, the league new year begins on March 17th with legal tampering allowed to begin two days earlier. Of course, this calendar of dates could change depending on the national COVID averages and spikes but for now, we have dates set for this off-season.
Feb. 23 – March 9: Franchise/Transition Player Designation Period
This year the Dolphins should not be using any of the league’s available tags on their own players. Miami simply does not have the talent to tie up large amounts of money on a franchise or transition designation.
March 17: 2021 league year begins but two days prior teams can start talking with impending free agents.
April 5: Off-season workouts can begin for teams that have new head coaches
April 19: Start of offseason workouts for teams with returning head coaches
April 23: Last day of the restricted free agent signing period. The Dolphins will have to make decisions on their impending FAs prior to the start of March but the players do not have to sign the tenders offered until April 23rd.
April 29 – May 1: 2021 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins hold four picks in the first two rounds including the number three overall pick they received from the Texans as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade ahead of the 2019 season.