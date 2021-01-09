Miami Dolphins options on the Buckeyes to keep an eye on
The Miami Dolphins will be watching Ohio State on Monday for potential draft picks.
On Monday, the NCAA college football season wraps with the championship game between OSU and Alabama, you can bet the Miami Dolphins will be watching.
As the NCAA Championship takes place on January 11th between Alabama and Ohio State University, who are the potential targets for the Dolphins to focus on in order to improve for the 2021 season and beyond. Who are the Dolphins’ options on the Buckeyes to keep an eye on? The players at Ohio State University will have one last game to showcase their skills to the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL.
Senior running back Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State from Oklahoma for his senior season. At 6’1″ and 215, he has a build that lends itself to being a downhill runner but can also use speed to outrun opposing defenders. In his time with the Sooners, he rushed 2076 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 375 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield. This season while the Buckeyes have only played seven games, he has rushed for another 868 yards and four touchdowns while adding 127 yards receiving. In the semifinals against Clemson, Sermon ran for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Although it is tough to follow in the footsteps of Chase Young and Nick Bosa, Jonathan Cooper has done well along the edge for the Buckeyes. At 6’4″ and 257 pounds, he has shown both the power to get through the opposing offensive line as well as the speed to chase opposing players. In the team’s seven games this season, Cooper has set a career-high with 3.5 sacks and brought his career number to 10 sacks during his time in Colombus. In the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, he recorded one of the two sacks the Buckeyes had.
Pete Werner is a senior linebacker who at 6’3″ and 242 pounds who has 177 total tackles in his four-year career at Ohio State, as well as four sacks. In the Sugar Bowl game, Werner tallied nine tackles and was tied for the team lead with Shaun Wade. Werner has the athletic ability to pursue the play as well as the power to stop opponents in their tracks.
Shaun Wade the senior corner has tallied 86 total tackles two sacks and six interceptions in his three seasons with the Buckeyes. He has been vital to the Buckeyes defense. With the CFB Championship left he is one interception high from tying his career-high of three. He is able to play at the line and attack the ball. He also has the ability to play inside and blanket the slot receiver.
Tuf Borland is another player to keep an eye on. In his four year career, he has been a tackling machine totaling 215 total tackles six and a half sacks, and two interceptions. He displays some solid vision and attacks the ball as well as drop back in coverage. In the Sugar Bowl game against Clemson, he had eight tackles and an interception.