Miami Dolphins coaching staff to coach at the Senior Bowl
The Miami Dolphins coaching staff will coach at the Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl will be held after the NFL season is over and this year the Miami Dolphins coaching staff will be coaching one of the squads.
This is good news for the Dolphins, Brian Flores, and Chris Grier who will get a first hand look at some of the nation’s top collegiate talent. By coaching them through the week of practices and the game, Flores will get a chance to spend quality time with these kids that is not often afforded outside of timed interviews at the NFL Combine.
With the Dolphins needing plenty of help and with nine picks in April’s draft, every bit of an edge will help.
The question that many are asking, however, is will there be a Senior Bowl in 2021? That is going to depend on the current situation with COVID around the country and was one of the reasons the game was struggling to find a coaching staff to coach the two teams.
While the Dolphins will be on one side, the Carolina Panthers will be coaching on the other. The Dolphins will play the Panthers in Miami during the 2021 regular season.
It has been speculated that Miami has interest in some of the top wide-receivers, running backs, and linebackers in this year’s draft. Having a bit more prep time to know which players may stand out should help in their decisions on draft day, or at the very least help eliminate some of the guys that don’t want.