A Deshaun Watson trade could mess up the Miami Dolphins draft plans
The Miami Dolphins may or may not want to trade for Deshaun Watson but he still may go.
There has been a lot of talk recently about Deshaun Watson being moved to the Miami Dolphins, but a trade anywhere could be a problem.
The Dolphins hold the 3rd overall pick in the draft and if they want to trade that pick, Deshaun Watson being traded could put a damper on moving that number three. Several teams are interested in acquiring a top-level quarterback.
At the top of the draft, the Falcons, Lions and Panthers could all be in play for a trade up. The Panthers are at pick number 8 while the Falcons are at 4, and the Lions at 7. Those three teams represent the best options for a trade down.
On the other hand, there are plenty of other teams who may be willing to part with multiple draft picks for Watson. The Cowboys have uncertainty with Dak Prescott, the Patriots have uncertainty with everyone, the Redskins have question marks as do the Broncos. They all could be willing to make a blockbuster deal to land a top five quarterback.
Of course, Watson has to one, agree to a trade, and two request one. As of today, it has been announced that the Texans have asked permission from Kansas City to interview Eric Bieniemy, the team’s top OC who should land a head coaching job this off-season.
A Watson trade could shake up the draft from the 3rd overall pick all the way to the bottom depending on where he lands. If he lands in Miami, we can bet that number 3 would be heading to Texas and thus, shaking it up even more. Either way, the Watson situation is one that needs to be watched.