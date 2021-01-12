Devonta Smith made a big case for the Miami Dolphins last night
The Miami Dolphins may have to use that 3rd overall pick on Devonta Smith, he won’t last much longer than that.
On Monday night, Devonta Smith made a big statement and in doing so, may have secured himself a top pick option for the Miami Dolphins.
Alabama ran away with the National Championship game against Ohio State and a lot of that had to do with the incredible performance of Smith who just so happens to fill a big need for the Miami Dolphins.
Smith finished the game with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Smith added Offensive MVP to his cache of awards this season that also included the Heisman Trophy.
This year’s draft class is stacked with wide receiver talent but Smith may be the most polished receiver of the group with a combination of speed and elite route running skills. This is the type of playmaker that the Dolphins need to give Tua Tagovailoa, who happens to be Smith’s former QB.
Miami wasn’t just watching Smith although Smith made it clear to all the scouts that he was ready. Miami could use their 18th overall pick to select Alabama running back Najee Harris in what may be a double down first round of Alabama players.
Harris ran 22 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns against a tough OSU defensive front. Miami also needs to address the running back position and Harris is expected to be the top runner in next April’s draft.
The Dolphins have a lot of options with the 3rd pick in the draft but there is no question that Devonta Smith should be in the conversation.