Miami Dolphins go Alabama heavy in latest mock draft
The Miami Dolphins will have a tough decision to make with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
The Miami Dolphins will need to decide between Penei Sewell or Devonta Smith with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
However, in terms of the NFL draft, the Dolphins have been the bearers of good news as of late.
First, the team secured the third overall pick thanks to the Houston Texans poor season and loss to the Tennessee Titans in week 17.
The second piece of good news came in the form of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Due to teams changing coaching staffs and others declining to attend, the Dolphins will be one of two coaching staffs on hand.
In a year where it seems likely that there will be no combine or pro days, this is a massive win.
Coming off a 10-win season, one game short of the playoffs, and seeing an elite jump from their defense, the Dolphins will need to use all of these advantages in order to take that next step.
So this week’s mock draft will focus on improving key areas of need and thanks to nflmockdraftdatabases draft simulator, we can take a shot at fixing this roster.
Round 1 Pick 3
Oregon OT Penei Sewell
This has to be the move with the third overall pick if the New York Jets decide to go with Justin Fields.
Many people might use the Alabama game against Fields, but the reality is, he was playing that game with broken ribs and a defense that couldn’t defend a parked car (thank you Bradley Beal for the reference).
Everything that could go wrong for Fields did and that shouldn’t turn the Jets away from taking him with the second overall pick in the draft .
As for Sewell, we can once again talk about the fact that he’s a generational tackle prospect, or we can talk about the need the Dolphins have for a player like Sewell.
The Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers at home this past week thanks to great offensive line play. They had to shuffle their lineup due to COVID and then injuries during the game, but they still managed to hold up.
Adding Sewell to this current offensive line could give turn them for average to elite. It would open addition running lanes and give Tua Tagovailoa extra time to throw.
At the end of the day offensive lineman are key, especially elite ones, look back at the deal that landed the Dolphins pick and just consider that.