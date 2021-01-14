Five teams the Miami Dolphins could trade 3rd overall pick to
The Miami Dolphins own the third overall pick in April and could trade it.
If the Miami Dolphins value more draft picks in the next draft or even in the 2022 draft, they may have to move the 3rd overall pick.
The draft could get very interesting once the New York Jets make their pick at number 2 overall. The Jets are considered to be the future home of Ohio State QB Justin Fields but they could also go with a wide-receiver or offensive lineman. They could shake up the top of the draft with who they pick and the Miami Dolphins could be the beneficiary.
The Dolphins have two simple choices to make at number three. Keep the pick and draft a player or trade it. If they trade it, they need to have a partner and there are five teams that could want that pick enough to make a deal.
Atlanta Falcons – pick number 4
Growing speculation is that the new head coach in Atlanta will want his own quarterback. There has been some speculation that has the Falcons potentially looking for a trade partner for Matt Ryan. If they indeed intend to move on from Ryan, quarterback becomes their top need.
While Atlanta will draft at number 4, one spot behind the Dolphins, if they latch their cart to one player, the Dolphins can work out a trade to move back on spot. In addition, if the Falcons look to be heading towards drafting a QB, other teams may very well want to jump in front of them.
Detroit Lions – pick number 7
Like the Falcons, the future of the franchise is no longer Matt Stafford and because of that, the Lions, who passed on a QB last year, will need to address the position in 2021. The Lions pick 7th so moving up ahead of the Falcons won’t come cheap. For the Dolphins it would be a smart move because they could still land a top blue-chip player.
The Dolphins would have more picks and could still land a top receiver or even Micah Parsons if they wanted to go that route.
Carolina Panthers – Pick number 8
The Panthers have Teddy Bridgewater so it’s not likely they are willing to move up for a QB unless they really think that one is a can’t miss player. Still, they can’t be discounted as a potential partner to move.
Dallas Cowboys – pick 11
Needless to say, if the Dolphins moved from 3 to 11 they will get so many draft picks that they would be set for years to come. More likely, the Cowboys move up around 7 or 8 but if the Dolphins dropped to seven and a QB the Cowboys liked were still on the board, they could move up. This would make sense if the Dolphins didn’t like what was sitting on the table at that time.
You can never truly rule out the Cowboys for a trade because Jerry Jones still has to make it look like he knows what he is doing.
Cincinnati Bengals – Pick 5
The Bengals don’t need to move up and it would be stupid if they did. What could sway that decision would be Penei Sewell there at number three. The Bengals need to protect their young QB, Joe Burrow, but will they make a move up two spots instead of drafting J’Marr Chase who played with Burrow at LSU? I’m not sure I see that happening.
Bonus: Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson
The Deshaun Watson talk isn’t dying down but let us be clear about a few things, most of this is media and fan driven. Watson has said nothing publicly about wanting a trade and the Dolphins can’t talk about it because that would be tampering.
If a trade did happen, we can expect that pick being moved as part of a huge deal.