Miami Dolphins find out their Senior Bowl quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins were fortunate to be named a senior bowl coaching staff, now they know what quarterbacks they’ll work with.
On Monday, Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy announced what quarterbacks the Miami Dolphins coaching staff will have on their roster.
Nagy also announced that rosters will be released by position daily up to January 23rd, and with that in mind, we will be breaking these positions down weekly until that day comes.
Aside from this being a major advantage with the uncertainty of a combine or even pro days, the Dolphins will have a leg up on other staffs when it comes to scouting the players attending the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
The first group the Dolphins can start planning for are the quarterbacks, and the team will get to scout three players who will more than likely be interesting late round players who could back up Tua Tagovailoa in the near future.
With many already coming for Tagovailoa in his rookie season, from players to fans, the team could be looking for their own version of Kirk Cousins. Cousins was selected to be Robert Griffin III’s backup, but would soon become the starter following an injury to RG3 and would make bank.
With that in mind, the three quarterbacks the Dolphins will coach are: Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, and Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks.
Each of these quarterbacks had somewhat productive college careers and should be interesting to watch down the line.
Notre Dame QB Ian Book
Book is an interesting prospect. The graduate senior from Notre Dame led the team to a College football playoffs appearance, only to lose to the eventual national champions in Alabama.
In 2020, he had a productive season throwing for 2,830 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions in 12 games ending the year with a 10-2 record.
The Fighting Irish are usually a run heavy football team and that did not change this season. However, Book had 6 games over 250 passing yards including a 310 yard passing game against Clemson to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Yes, that game went into overtime and yes Trevor Lawrence did not play, but Book still faced that Clemson team and was able to help his team win. I can’t however say the same thing about their second matchup.
Book isn’t a player that really wows me, he does his job and his team wins games. The team is armed with elite offensive lineman and above average offensive talent. And their defense sends a good amount of players to the pros.
Book looks like he will be a career backup in the pros, but in the right system he could come in and win you games if your quarterback goes down.
In terms of the Dolphins, I don’t think Book is the right choice for their backup. However, he does seem like a high IQ football player and, depending on the next offensive coordinator, his conservative play style could flourish in an injury situation.