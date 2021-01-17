Miami Dolphins fans can only watch as Bills advance in AFC
The Miami Dolphins are getting closer but they are not there yet, the Buffalo Bills apparently are and that doesn’t sit well with most Dolphins fans. Nor should it.
On one hand, you want to congratulate the Bills for winning the AFC East and not the Patriots. On the other hand you want to see them lose miserably to anyone else. That didn’t happen on Saturday night when the Bills sent the Ravens home and out of the playoffs.
With the win, the Bills now head to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1993 when they went to and lost their fourth consecutive Super Bowl. This year’s Bills team is good but are they good enough to beat the Chiefs who will host the Browns today? Imagine this, if the Browns somehow beat the Chiefs, the title game will be played in Buffalo next week.
For Dolphins fans, it’s a tiresome viewing party. Watching another AFC East team find success while we wait for our chance to see things turn around. This year was especially difficult given the fact that Miami won 10 games but needed 11 to make the post-season.
It would seem that the Dolphins are on the right path with a young nucleus of players and plenty of draft picks to add more but it is the off season and we all know that means rumors and speculation will drive the narrative. This year’s narrative seems to be surrounding Deshaun Watson and the massive haul of picks the Dolphins will send to the Texans to get him.
Of course, fans won’t be complaining if they are the ones watching the Dolphins play in a championship game. Something they have not done since 1992 when they lost to the Bills.
With the Bills moving on, as a Dolphins fan are you rooting for the Browns or Chiefs or are you hoping to see the Bills lose a 5th Super Bowl?