Miami Dolphins to get up close and personal with DeVonta Smith
The Miami Dolphins may want to add a receiver early in the 2021 NFL Draft and top wideout DeVonta Smith will make his case to the Dolphins coaching staff at the Senior Bowl
It was announced today that DeVonta Smith of Alabama has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and will be coached by the Dolphins coaches. If Brian Flores has his eyes on Smith, now is the best time to get to know him.
Smith will not play in the game and will not participate in drills on the field. He suffered a finger injury in the NCAA Championship game but he will sit in coaches, position, and team meetings all week long. This is important as this year’s NFL Combine will not be held in Indianapolis as a live event.
The combine this year will be more of a virtual event that will be held around the country and teams will not have the same access to the players that they typically do. This makes the Senior Bowl that much more important because it may be the only face-to-face interaction between the college kids and the NFL coaches.
Many were surprised that Smith accepted the invitation given the fact there is no chance he will play and no need to play. He isn’t going to make his draft stock any higher than it is right now. He is expected to be a top-five draft pick and could go at number two to the Jets.
Miami will coach opposite the Carolina coaching staff for the duration of the practice week and game. It’s a great opportunity for the coaches to get to know players ahead of the draft and Smith may be making a case for Miami to make him the third overall pick come April.