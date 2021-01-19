Raekwon Davis earns rookie honor and Miami Dolphins coaching moves
Raekwon Davis got a big honor today while the Miami Dolphins and Brian Flores made some moves with their coaching staff, but not the one you are waiting for.
First we start with Raekwon Davis who became the first player since Kendall Langford in 2008 to earn All-Rookie honors. It’s a big deal and Davis had a stellar first year. Of course, Langford’s career kind of scaled after his initial season. For some reason, I don’t think Davis’ career does.
Miami fans had high hopes for Davis after an image was shown of head coach Brian Flores’ reaction to Davis being drafted. Flores saw something in him that he found exciting and Davis didn’t disappoint.
Moving to the coaching staff, the Dolphins parted ways with their offensive line coach, Steve Marshall and promoted assistant line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre to the position.
Miami fans have been biting at the bits to hear who will become the next offensive coordinator. This move may be an indication that the Dolphins are looking for an internal option where Eric Studesville or George Godfrey are the leading candidates for the position.
With the Dolphins making a move on the offensive line, it would be odd to see them do so without knowing or waiting for the new OC. Relieving Marshall of his job is not a big deal but one would think that replacing him may be something the next OC would want to be a part of.
The external candidates that Miami had been linked to have dwindled in the last few days as they have remained with their 2020 teams.