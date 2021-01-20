Miami Dolphins will get up close look at Najee Harris at Senior Bowl
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be in the market for a running back this year and if the draft is where they hope to find one, Najee Harris might just be their guy.
Harris will be a full participant at this year’s Senior Bowl and will spend his week working with the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. If he is hoping for a reunion with Tua Tagovailoa, he will need to impress the coaching staff, of course, his college tape has been pretty darn impressive as it is.
Having Harris at the practices will likely be the only chance for the staff to get one on one time with Harris ahead of the draft. The NFL is changing the format for the NFL Combine and as such, the workouts will be virtual events.
Harris will also be joined by DeVonta Smith who may be a target of the Dolphins with the third overall pick. Smith will not participate in Senior Bowl practices or the game, due to a finger injury, but will be at the practices on the Dolphins side. Could the Dolphins go All-Bama in round one? It wouldn’t surprise anyone if they did.
Harris is the top running back in this year’s draft and while some debate whether he or Travis Etienne will be the better pro, most believe that Harris is likely the only one of the two who could be drafted in the first round. The Dolphins pick at 18 and again at 36 but it is hard to believe that he would fall that far. A good personal impression during his week could be all he needs to get Miami’s attention for 18.