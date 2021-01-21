Are the Miami Dolphins waiting for a playoff elimination for their OC coach?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not promoted anyone from within their organization to fill the vacant offensive coordinator job and now there is a growing belief that the next OC may come from a team currently in the playoffs.
It would not be a shock to learn that this is the case and in fact, it would make a lot of sense. On Twitter, the conversation was taking place and someone asked Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald if it were a possibility. He agreed that it very well could be.
It is odd that Miami has not named an OC but the question is who on the four remaining team’s coaching staffs could be the target for Flores? We know they will not come from the current OC’s on each of those teams so we should be looking at quarterback coaches, assistant coaches, and so on. The Bills, Chiefs, Packers, and Buccaneers are all still in the playoffs, for now.
It’s not easy to figure out who might be a target. There are assistant head coaches, run game and pass game coordinators, quarterback coaches, and so on. In other words, it’s a long list of potential options.
What we do know is that the Senior Bowl will be here soon and the Dolphins should plan to have an OC in place prior to that. Practices for the game will begin next week so unless the coach Miami is targeting gets eliminated this weekend, the Dolphins will head to Senior Bowl week without their top offensive coach or will likely promote from within.
Personally, while I am not sure where Flores’ mind is on this, the thought of an external candidate is a little more exciting than an internal one. Miami needs to have a change in philosophy on offense with a coach who can be creative and take advantage of the match-ups.