Tua Tagovailoa is not a player the Texans are high on per report
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not have interest in Deshaun Watson but it now appears that maybe, the Texans don’t have interest in Tua Tagovailoa. At least that is what one Houston Chronicle reporter is saying.
Aaron Wilson is one of the top reporters that cover the Houston Texans for the Chronicle. His article is behind a paywall so we can’t quote him exactly but in part of his article, he apparently makes reference to the Texan not viewing Tagovailoa as a quality replacement for Watson.
Personally, I have not read the article but it now appears to be a trending topic among Miami Dolphins’ social media posters. It is an interesting summation if this is one, accurate, and two the actual feeling of the Texans.
Tua didn’t have a great rookie season but the Texans would be stupid to not want him included in any deal that may or may not happen, even hypothetically. Over on our good friend’s site, TheJetPress.com, they cite WFAN’s Craig Carton who said on his radio show that the Jets have reached out to the Texans to gauge interest in a trade for Watson.
There is some growing belief that the Jets will be a big player in any trade offers for Watson. They have two first-round picks including the 2nd overall pick as well as Sam Darnold.
There hasn’t been any talk about the Texans not having an interest in Darnold but if they have no interest in Tua, why would they have any in Darnold? Darnold has not been very good over the last three seasons and it seems odd that we or anyone else would judge Tagovailoa so prematurely based on a nine-game resume and coming off a major injury.
What we do know is that until the Texans or Watson outright say they will not be trading the superstar quarterback or that Watson will not be requesting one, this will go on until the league new year begins, and maybe all the way to the NFL Draft.