Miami Dolphins add a new offensive coach but not an OC
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hiring a new coach to be an offensive assistant but the move is somewhat odd considering the team has yet to name an offensive coordinator. Jordan Salkin will join the Dolphins soon.
Salkin served as the quarterbacks coach at New Mexico State in 2020 and was previously with Texas as an offensive assistant. Now he is making a jump to the NFL. The question is what will he do with the Dolphins but more importantly who is going to be running the Dolphins offense?
In most cases, the offensive coordinator will add a few assistants that he is familiar with. Brian Flores has already promoted the team’s assistant offensive line coach from last year to replace Marion Hobby who left after the season.
Miami will be coaching in the Senior Bowl starting next week so having the staff in place would be ideal but it doesn’t look like Miami will be adding a new OC in time for the practices.
The Miami Dolphins should have Jordan Salkin during the weeklong practice sessions.
Many believe that the Dolphins have their eyes on a coach who is still with a playoff team. Who that coach is and whether or not they have interviewed anyone is not known but they would have needed permission from the other team to do so.
No players on the Dolphins Senior Bowl roster are from New Mexico State but two players are from Texas including quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The other player is a defensive lineman.
With both of the conference championship games being played tomorrow, maybe we will get an idea if any of the eliminated coaches would be a target of Flores for the OC job.