Miami Dolphins could benefit from Lions parting with Stafford
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could be the beneficiary of the Detroit Lions parting ways with long time quarterback Matt Stafford. The move is expected this off-season.
According to multiple reports, the Lions will look to trade Stafford this off-season, and both sides have agreed to mutually part ways. The Lions will then need to find a quarterback. They may not have many options by the time the 7th overall pick rolls around.
In fact, they may not get a chance at all because the Carolina Panthers who are picking in the 8th spot could look to move up for a QB as well. This is where the Dolphins could come into play and where they could benefit from the trade sending Stafford out of Motor City.
If both the Jaguars and Jets draft quarterbacks, even if the Jets do not, the number three pick could be very appealing to the Lions. The Lions would jump ahead of the Falcons who hold the 4th pick. There have also been rumblings that the Falcons are in play for a quarterback and others have speculated that Matt Ryan may be available on the trade circuit as well.
The Dolphins would be in a good position to still get a top player that they covet. If the Draft broke down to Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance, Miami would still land one of Penei Sewell, DeVonta Smith, or J’Marr Chase at seven. In the process, they would add more draft picks.
Matt Miller on Twitter said that he is hearing that the Lions are hoping to use whatever they can get for Stafford to help them move up in the draft should they feel they need to. This is going to get very interesting over the next two months in the lead up to the league new year.