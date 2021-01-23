Miami Dolphins to face another odd offseason after NFL nixes draft visits
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of draft picks but they won’t be able to visit with prospects as the NFL has changed the plans for this year due to the current health situation around the country. The Dolphins will have to find another way to get to know their plays.
The league has canceled the NFL Combine, in its normal form, and last night sent a memo to the teams letting them know that more cancellations were on the way. This year there will be no face to face visits with draft prospects. There will be no private workouts with prospects. The league has also canceled all dinners and film breakdown meetings with draft prospects. It doesn’t stop there.
Only three reps from each team will be permitted to attend any pro-day that is held. The league has stated that any college player that arrives at a team’s facility, even if invited by a player, must be told to leave immediately. NFL clubs that do not turn away those players will face discipline under the league’s anti-tampering rules.
These decisions will be similar to the rules that were implemented last year after the offseason cancellations due to COVID-19. Teams should be able to spend virtual time with draft prospects like they did last year but it is unclear how those meetings will work and if they will be attended by a league representative. Teams had to record the sessions last year and it is likely that will be the case this year as well.
The Dolphins hold four selections in the first two rounds of the draft and nine total.