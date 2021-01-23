Miami Dolphins lucky to be coaching in Senior Bowl this year
By Brian Miller
With the news that the NFL has canceled all in-person visits and limiting the number of team reps at any draft-eligible pro day events, the Miami Dolphins are lucky to be coaching in this year’s Senior Bowl.
Senior Bowl practices will begin next week ahead of the game a week from now but new NFL guidelines released last night have canceled almost all draft events, including the combine, and all face to face visits. Miami will be able to meet players, talk to them, break down film, and get all the information they need ahead of the draft because they are coaching in the game.
Once next week is over, the Dolphins, like the rest of the NFL, will not have complete access to players. The Dolphins will be coaching this week and that is a big deal especially given the nine draft picks they currently have.
The Dolphins will coach both Alabama stars, Najee Harris and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Smith will not practice but will be available to the coaches for meetings and practice sessions where he will observe. Smith injured his finger during Alabama’s big National Championship win earlier this month.
This year with all the changes, the Dolphins have the opportunity to get up close with at least some of the draft-eligible players is important, especially now that everything is canceled. Miami will need to use their time well.
The Dolphins still do not have an offensive coordinator in place ahead of next week and it appears likely they will not add one prior to the practice sessions or the game.