Miami Dolphins could remove Parsons off draft list after report
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been speculated to be a team that could draft Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in April’s draft but he may not be on their draft boards for long if he was.
According to a report from Fox56 online, that was published in October, Parsons had a rather dubious history of off-field problems while at Penn State. Former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries has a lawsuit against the school, the head coach, and one of the players. Parsons is not named in the lawsuit but is named as one of the individuals who harrassed Humphries.
The report from Fox can be read here.
It’s hard to know how much damage will be done to Parsons draft stock. Some speculate that it could drop him out of round one while others think maybe it will kill chances of him being drafted.
If the Dolphins had an interest, it will now be on the shoulders of Chris Grier to investigate the allegations lobbied against Parsons and then make a decision. The lawsuit alleges that the incidents occurred over a 9 month period in 2018.
Parsons is considered a top-five to ten talent in the draft and some believe that he could go as high a four or five overall. This information on Parsons isn’t entirely new, however.
Last year Yetur Gross-Matos was stymied by these allegations as well and they did not hurt his stock too much. Gross-Matos is not named in the lawsuit but was in the information to support the claim that defines it.
The level of involvement has to be looked into by Miami as there are other allegations of alcohol abuse and partying that also must be discussed. Either way, it could change up the top of the draft for a few teams.