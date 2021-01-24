Nothing the Miami Dolphins are doing add up for a Deshaun Watson trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not making moves that would be characteristic of a team that was looking to trade for a new quarterback. Not even one named Deshaun Watson. Maybe it’s time we put this all to rest.
Deshaun Watson is likely going to end up outside of Houston and there is a pretty good chance that he will get to pick where he goes. According to a report that came from Armando Salguero, Watson’s first choice is the New York Jets. The thinking here is that Watson wanted the guy the Jets hired, Robert Saleh, to be their head coach, in Houston.
The media are connecting the dots here because no one from Houston is talking and no one from Watson’s camp is talking either. So let’s do some dot-connecting of our own.
The Miami Dolphins have thus far through two seasons stuck to their plan to rebuild the roster. That included draft a quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, last year. Granted, Tua didn’t look great in his rookie season but he didn’t look bad either.
Miami coaches chose to coach at the Senior Bowl. Why? If Miami was interested in getting rid of their quarterback for another one, what’s the point of coaching in a game that you won’t have many draft picks to spend on those players?
The Dolphins have yet to name an offensive coordinator and they will surely not wait until March when a trade for Watson can be made allowing Watson to have input in that deal. Speculation and rumors seem to indicate a potential Ken Dorsey hire after the Bills are eliminated or after the Super Bowl.
For all of that, nothing would indicate that the dots, once connected, would lead to the Miami Dolphins keeping Tua Tagovailoa.
Then there is this.
Miami hired Charlie Frye to be the team’s quarterback coach. Frye was part of a coaching group serving as an assistant with Elite 11. Elite 11 is a high school QB camp. It was also the camp that Tagovailoa attended. This is where Tagovailoa worked with Trent Dilfer and ultimately worked with Dilfer in the lead-up to the draft last year.
This is a pretty big dot to connect. The Dolphins just hired a coach who knows and has worked with and helped develop a quarterback that the team invested their future in. That isn’t the type of move you make if you are looking to trade him away.
None of this is proof or denial of any Dolphins’ interest or non-interest in Watson. It too is speculation. Still, I think that Miami isn’t going to give up on Tagovailoa and throw away two years of a rebuild for Watson, no matter how good he is. I could be wrong, and as some will point out in the comments, often, but I don’t think I will be this time. Miami seems to be building a staff around a young QB who can grow, not a QB who doesn’t need that type of help.