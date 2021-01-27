Still no news on a new Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are busy at the Senior Bowl this week but there is still work to be done with the coaching staff. Miami still has not hired an offensive coordinator.
Speculation that Miami would hire Buffalo Bills quarterback coach, Ken Dorsey, has been circulating for almost a week but since the Bills elimination on Sunday night, the Dolphins still have not made him part of the staff.
Naturally, fans are wondering if Dorsey is indeed the target of Brian Flores. Miami has other options if he is not. George Godsey and Eric Studsville are both candidates for the position and former Justin Herbert QB coach, Pep Hamilton remains mentioned as a potential.
Miami could also be waiting for someone on the Tampa Bay Buccaneer or Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff. If that is the case, the Dolphins will have to wait until after the Super Bowl in early February.
Miami has waited that long for a coach before. Two years ago they waited for Flores to wrap up his season with the New England Patriots. Hard to believe that was only two years ago.
Miami needs to find a young innovative OC that will help develop Tua Tagovailoa and drive an offense that is more aggressive. The Dolphins did o.k. under Chan Gailey but Gailey did far better with Ryan Fitzpatrick behind center. Fitzpatrick knew the Gailey system well.
Now, the Dolphins are on to their third OC in as many years. That has led many to believe that the Dolphins should hire from within to maintain some continuity for Tua. That may help but Tua has only been in the Dolphins system one year and it was not a system designed around him or for him. Changing now makes a lot more sense.