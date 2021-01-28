Deshaun Watson officially asks for trade, Miami Dolphins on the list?
By Brian Miller
The speculation about Deshaun Watson and the Miami Dolphins is only going to get more intense in the coming weeks. It has been reported that Watson has officially asked the Houston Texans to trade him.
With Watson now asking that his no-trade clause be waived, he still can dictate what team he will accept a trade to but the Texans can still deny him a shot at getting out of Houston. If the compensation that Houston wants is too much, they may force his hand and keep him there.
Watson still has several years left on his contract. In fact, Watson is under contract through the 2025 season. Now that he has made his intentions known, the trade rumors should start picking up quickly.
While a trade for Watson can’t happen officially until March 17th, the league new year, a trade can be made prior to that but in that event, Watson will not be able to meet with his new coaching staff or even visit the team’s headquarters until that date.
If the Texans do intend to trade him, we should start hearing more and more about other team’s interests, including the Dolphins, if they have any.
"NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Texans QB requested a trade, per a source informed of the situation. – NFL.com"
The Texans are not commenting on whether or not they will seek a trade but they will likely listen to offers at least on the surface. They have said they will not trade him. Of course, things change when the player finally says, “I want to go”.
The Texans hired Nick Caserio, a former executive with the Patriots. He is well known to Brian Flores which adds another layer of intrigue to the entire situation but there will not be any friendly discounts.
Rumors have been circulating for weeks and speculation has put the compensation at a minimum of three first-round draft picks. And probably a starting-caliber quarterback as well.