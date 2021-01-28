Five Senior Bowl Sleepers and how they’d fit with the Miami Dolphins
By Pablo Rosero
With the Senior Bowl game fast approaching, here are five sleeper prospects playing in the game that could fit the Miami Dolphins roster in 2021.
With all the rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson and his possible, rather eminent, trade away from the Houston Texans it seems as though the Dolphins are viewed as the front runner. At Least according to the latest article on the move by the Miami Herald.
Personally, I believe sticking with Tua Tagovailoa is the best move and selecting Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. However, it seems that Alabama wideout Devonta Smith is also trending in that number three overall slot.
Regardless, the team will have a lot of decisions to make at the top of the draft, but it will be the back end that will be the most difficult in a year without a proper NFL combine or college pro-days. However, the Dolphins have a major advantage in coaching the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama which allows them to not only look at elite prospects but also begin to evaluate and coach late-rounder players much better than other teams.
With that in mind let’s take a deep dive into five players that the Dolphins should target as late-round players that could have an immediate impact.
Adding a running back in the 2021 NFL Draft is a priority for the Miami Dolphins
North Carolina RB Michael Carter
Carter ran all over the Miami Hurricanes in their lone matchup in 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium. Now the Dolphins get to coach the Florida native at the Senior Bowl.
It’s clear and obvious that the Dolphins have a hole at running back that the team needs to address. I’m not totally sure that Carter would be the answer as a work horseback, but the 5-foot-7 tailback does grade highly as a kick returner and change of pace back.
Paired with Myles Gaskin, the duo surely could be dangerous and give Tagovailoa two capable rushers and pass-catchers.
Carter is going to have a chance to showcase his full array of skills and could quite possibly grade out as one of the next elite undersized pass-catching and change of pace running backs.