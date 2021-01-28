Play the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes
Get ready for the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, the largest official game of Super Bowl squares from America’s largest mortgage lender1.
With millions of dollars in prizes, it’s the largest official game of Super Bowl squares, and it’s free to enter.
Every time the score changes during Super Bowl LV, we’ll draw one lucky winner in the square to receive $50,000. Touchdowns, field goals, extra points and safeties.
Plus, we’ll be giving away two grand prizes of $500,000 you could use toward your dream home — one at halftime and one at the end of the game.
Want even more chances to win with the Rocket Mortgage® Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes?
Share your unique link with friends for more chances to win. Every time someone enters using your link, you’ll get to pick a bonus square. Limit 10 bonus squares per person.
Come back on Feb. 5, 2021, after registration closes to see the teams and random numbers assigned to the square you selected.
Be sure to tune in to Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021, on CBS.
1Based on Quicken Loans data in comparison to public data records.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION OF ELIGIBILITY. Two $500,000 grand prizes and a maximum of up to (30) $50,000 first prizes will be awarded. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 1/7/21 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on either 2/4/21 or 3 days prior to Super Bowl LV, whichever is later. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence (i.e., 19 years of age in AL and NE, 21 years of age in MS). Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions visit www.RocketMortgageSquares.com. Sponsor: Quicken Loans, LLC. NMLS#3030
The NFL Entities (as defined in the Official Rules) have not offered or sponsored this promotion in any way.