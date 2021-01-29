Miami Dolphins: 7-round mock draft to build around Tua Tagovailoa
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins will be one of the most interesting teams to follow this NFL Draft season, as they have two first-round picks and two second-round picks. Armed with those four premium picks, the Dolphins coaching staff, minus their vacant offensive coordinator position, will have a hands-on experience with a lot of prospective players while they coach the Senior Bowl. This will give their coaches a hands-on perspective of the players they get to work with, some of which have become popular among Dolphins’ fans wish lists.
Along with the draft picks, the Dolphins have been rumored to be in on the Houston Texans’ quarterback, Deshaun Watson, rumors. Trading for Watson will certainly change the entire dynamic of the draft for the Dolphins, but in my opinion, they should pass on trading for the disgruntled QB. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have not been great in his first NFL season, but he has the potential to be great. Potential can be a scary word when talking about the NFL, but Tagovailoa was dealt an unfair hand with a COVID-19 offseason and limited weapons. A full offseason as the Dolphins starter should do wonders for him, along with the Dolphins getting him some real weapons via the NFL Draft or free agency.
Free agency will give us a better understanding of where this team is going to go in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, it is never too early for a full 7-round mock draft for the Dolphins. This mock draft was completed using The Draft Network Mock Draft Machine, which I highly recommend for any NFL Draft junkies.