The Miami Dolphins could be waiting for Mike Kafka to fill OC spot
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins still haven’t filled their offensive coordinator vacancy and while many believe that Ken Dorsey is the guy, what about Mike Kafka?
Mike Kafka is currently preparing for a Super Bowl showdown against the Buccaneers. He is currently coaching with the Chiefs. Dorsey was a popular name being thrown around last week but now, with the Bills already eliminated and the week went by, Dorsey remains with the Bills and there has been nothing regarding a hire with the Dolphins.
It is possible that the Dolphins are waiting until after the Senior Bowl. Miami has been coaching all week and the game will be this weekend. Yet some are now wondering if the real target isn’t Mike Kafka.
Kafka is a name that some are tossing around on social media but there are no rumors connecting him, it is all speculation at this point.
Kafka is a former NFL quarterback spending 2010 through 2015 on NFL rosters in some form. He has been involved with the Eagles, Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and Bengals in some form or another. In 2013 he was part of the Patriots’ off-season roster.
Since leaving the league in 2016, Kafka began coaching as a graduate assistant at Northwestern but he joined the Chiefs a year later as an offensive quality control coach. That led him to the quarterbacks’ coach from 2018 to 2019. In 2020, he took on the job of passing game coordinator as well.
The Miami Dolphins could be looking at Mike Kafka to help Tua Tagovailoa take the next step.
I think it is safe to say that Kafka has done a lot of quality work with Patrick Mahomes. While he may not have the resume as a Pep Hamilton, it is safe to say that Kafka has been working with two extremely respected offensive coaches in Eric Bienemy and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.
Kafka has spent his entire NFL coaching career under Reid and if he is good at his job, he should have learned quite a bit from him.
I wouldn’t be opposed to Kafka joining the Dolphins and I won’t be upset if he doesn’t and the Dolphins go with Dorsey. While some believe that Miami needs to find an experienced OC, I think it is more important to find an innovative one who will not be running off in another year or two for a better job with another team.
The Dolphins need consistency with their OC job and that may be why Flores is taking so much time finding one. Dorsey may still be on the radar but Mike Kafka is a name to watch.