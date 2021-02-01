Tua Tagovailoa can’t tell you if you should buy his jersey this year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in a heated rumor tornado that isn’t going to go away until Deshaun Watson is traded. Tossing around in that tunnel is Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa was on the Dan Patrick show and was asked this question. “I was gonna buy a Tua #Dolphins jersey in the offseason. I just want to make sure you’re still gonna be there. Should I wait till August?”
The question was kind of stupid but we can all see where they were going with it. Put the young QB on the spot and try and see if he knows anything about his future with the Dolphins.
Tagovailoa was one of the top quarterbacks coming out of college at Alabama but his hip injury made some teams question whether he could return. He did, and while his 2020 season wasn’t great, the fact he was able to take hits a year removed from that injury was impressive.
Social media is in an uproar over Tagovailoa’s response. Not because of what he said but because of the fact he was asked the question to begin with. As consistent with Tua’s character, he replied with, “Honestly, I’m not too sure. I can’t control things that I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard.”
Sadly, none of this is going to go away any time soon. There is still over a month before the league new year starts and while we have already seen a big trade made already, the Deshaun Watson trade stuff isn’t likely going to happen until March and until a trade is made, whether it is with Miami or someone else, this is going to be an ongoing saga.
At the heart of it is a young kid who didn’t ask to be in this situation. The fact that Miami is involved or rumored to be involved could simply be a media-driven narrative because the Dolphins are not saying anything about it. Other than the fact that Chris Grier said Tua is the starting quarterback in 2021.