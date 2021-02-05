Miami Dolphins stay at three in this full first round NFL mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins are fully focused on the offseason, but the two remaining Super Bowl teams are built mainly through the NFL Draft.
With the Super Bowl right around the corner, two teams remain standing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Both of these teams were mainly built throughout the NFL draft and hit on both their first-round selections as well as late-round picks.
For the Miami Dolphins, the team hopes to hit on both of their first-round picks, especially after a history of missing on their top picks.
With that in mind, here is a breakdown of the full first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Note: This 2021 NFL mock draft was completed using NFL Draft database’s mock draft simulator
Jaguars and Jets kick off the draft with back-to-back quarterbacks
1st overall, Jacksonville Jaguars
Lawrence is the best player in the draft and quite possibly the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. With the Jaguars taking the franchise in a new direction, Lawrence will undoubtedly become the face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade.
2nd overall, New York Jets
Fields is the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft and should be the pick for the Jets. A fresh start should mean a brand new quarterback. Fields reminds me a lot of Russ Wilson and, if the Jets are able to give him the proper weapons, should be able to put up major stats in the west coast offense.