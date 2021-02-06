Is today the day for Miami Dolphins LB Zach Thomas to the HOF?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, their fans, and of course, Zach Thomas are waiting out today to find out if he will be a 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. Thomas narrowly missed last season but will he get in this year? That is the question that we will find out the answer to, today.
Tonight, the NFL will host their annual year-end awards ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. It will be at that time that we learn if Thomas has made it into the Hall of Fame. Truthfully, we will know much earlier as the awards show is taped earlier in the day. Leaks will happen.
My guess is sometime around two to three this afternoon we will learn a lot of what is going on with the awards. Will Brian Flores win NFL Coach of the Year? Will Miami Dolphins “Superfan” Ian “Big E” Berger win the NFL Fan of the Year? Will Xavien Howard take home the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award?
While all of that would be great, it is Zach Thomas that Miami fans are sitting on pins and needles for. And Berger. It would be an incredible day for both to get their long overdue, dues.
The voting for the Hall of Fame took place weeks ago via a video call and presentations traditionally done in person were done through that call. Nothing was leaked to the media and there was speculation that the votes cast were never released to the media who were representing the players or the players themselves.
Zach Thomas is one of the most deserving players not in the Hall of Fame. His numbers are consistent with the linebackers currently in the Hall of Fame and identical to those of first-ballot HOF LB Brian Urlacher.
With five All-Pro’s and an average of 9.5 tackles per game, Thomas was an incredibly consistent LB. During his Hall of Fame speech, New York Jets offensive lineman Kevin Mawae said this of the Dolphins LB.
"“Zach was one of, if not the smartest player I ever faced. He loved the game, had fun when he played and brought the best out of me. When people ask me who’s not in the Hall of Fame and that I think should be here, it’s an easy one for me: number 54 from the Miami Dolphins.”"
Today, Thomas will learn his fate if he doesn’t know already. Miami Dolphins fans will either shake their heads in disgust or start making travel plans to attend his induction in Canton come early August.
Zach Thomas has done everything he can do to make the HOF but it is not in his power to achieve this goal. His 2021 induction has already been decided but today, finally, it should be announced. It should be announced that Zach Thomas is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.