Tua Tagovailoa should improve with a full off season of Dolphins work
By Brian Miller
How good Tua Tagovailoa could be is a question that Miami Dolphins fans continue to debate even while they silently hope there is a trade for Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa’s rookie season was far from perfect and it surely hit some rough patches.
When you sit back and look at the 2020 season, you should be excited for what the future in Miami holds for Tagovailoa.
In April of 2020, the Miami Dolphins made Tua their top pick. Taken at number five overall, Miami saw enough in his college tape to believe he was the future of the franchise. His body of work in nine games has made a lot of fans wonder if that is the case but we are missing so much of the story.
Tagovailoa did not get the benefit of the off-season and while we can point to Justin Herbert who is a lock for NFL Rookie of the Year, Herbert wasn’t rehabbing from an incredibly devastating hip injury. Couple his injury with the lack of the off-season and Tagovailoa was already set up to have a rough start to his NFL career.
COVID was not favorable and practices were structured more for social distancing measures than actually getting work in on the field. Classwork and tape review was Tagovailoa’s off-season.
When the season started, the Dolphins offense was set up for Ryan Fitzpatrick, and by the time Tagovailoa took over, the team was in Fitzpatrick’s mold.
Tua had an o.k. season but this year, it should be a lot better. Tua will have a full off-season of work as well as an offensive system that is built for him and not for someone else. He will get first-team reps with his top receivers instead of taking reps with the back-ups.
This off-season should be very good for Tua and there is plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming jump he should make in 2021. Tua is a smart football player with an incredible skill set. He will be fully recovered from his injury and ready to take off when the team gets on the field. With new additions to the offense coming this year in free agency and the draft, Tagovailoa should have plenty of help to make this offense better and make his doubters quiet.