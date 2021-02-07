Ranking the Miami Dolphins top-five wide receiver options
By Pablo Rosero
Going into the offseason, the Miami Dolphins are going to be in dire need of adding a wideout whether it’s in free agency or in the 2021 NFL draft.
After a 10-win season with an elite defense the Dolphins have to look at building around Tua Tagovailoa in order to take that next step. Aside from just building a more improved offense, the team will need Tagovailoa to take his own next step.
The team will need to add to a wideout core that includes Devante Parker, Preston Williams, and Lynn Bowden. Outside of those three, the team should look at other options.
Here are the top-5 options that the team should consider when looking for new wideouts for Tagovailoa and the offense.
Godwin is the top option for the Miami Dolphins wideout search
Godwin will undoubtedly be considered the top free agent wideout after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Super Bowl. It would be shocking if the team let him walk, but it could happen considering his market is going to be up.
Godwin has the ability to be one of the best slot wideouts in the league and can easily lead a team in targets, receptions, and any meaningful wideout stat for a team.
Godwin will not only command top wideout money, but he would be worth it for a team in need of a top wideout. While Miami is paying Parker as a top wideout, Godwin would be a great possession for Tagovailoa.
Godwin’s market would likely include the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, and any team in need of a wideout.
Godwin should be the top option in the search for a new wideout.