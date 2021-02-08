The next QB trade: How Carson Wentz will affect the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to be involved in the Carson Wentz trade unless they swoop in as a third team to get the deal done for someone else. That being said, Wentz’s seemingly inevitable trade will impact Miami’s draft future.
Much like we discussed the trade of Matthew Stafford, Wentz will fill the need of another NFL team and could create yet another QB trade in the process. Currently, speculation has Wentz heading to the Chicago Bears and that deal would send Nick Foles back to the Eagles according to some. I wouldn’t rule out the Panthers, Cowboys, Redskins, Colts, and Patriots. Frankly, the Colts make more sense to me.
Of those teams mentioned above, only the Panthers and maybe the Cowboys are teams that could be potential trade partners for the Dolphins in April and those are both pretty big “if’s”. To be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Lions remain Miami’s best option. Especially if the Lions covet Penei Sewell to block for Jard Goff or are targeting his replacement.
We have discussed that before. We are talking about Wentz right now. The Eagles believe that they can get a trade similar to what the Lions got but I would be shocked if the Eagles got multiple first-round picks for him. The reason is that the Eagles have already pretty much hung their team on Jalen Hurts. With his salary, Wentz is a little costly to keep as a back-up.
The Dolphins may not be looking to move the third overall pick in the draft and if that is the case, none of this matters at all but if they are, teams that are ticking off QBs prior to the draft and free agency are going to be less interested in drafting a QB to come April or at the very least, less likely to move up to grab one. Miami will only be affected if A: they want to move up and have no trade partners, or B: they don’t want to move up.