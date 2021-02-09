Top-5 running back options for the Miami Dolphins
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins priority this NFL offseason is focused on getting playmakers for their soon-to-be second year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
With that in mind, the Dolphins will need to give him a more potent run game as well as passing game. While Myles Gaskin had a strong second season, it is unknown if he can be a workhorse back for the team, especially heading into an offseason that features a multitude of options at running back.
After breaking down the team’s top-five options to add at wideout, here are the teams top-five options to add at running back this offseason.
Note:If there is any positional top-five you want to see let us know and we’ll get it done!
UNC’s Williams could be this years surprise rookie running back
If the Dolphins are looking at running back late in the second round Williams could be their guy.
After an outstanding junior season for the University of North Carolina, the former Tar Heel back is trending up as the third best back in the draft, behind Travis Etienne and Najee Harris.
Williams was a stud this season with 1,140 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns. Williams averaged a whooping 7.3 yards per carry and the Dolphins goal this offseason should be to find an early-down back that can team up well with Gaskin to form a powerful duo.
Williams could be that guy and allow the team to not use an earlier pick on a running back.