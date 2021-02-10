Marcus Mariota drawing trade interest, Miami Dolphins may want a look
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to find a quarterback to back up Tua Tagovailoa and now, there may be a new option on the market. Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to a report on NFL.com, the Raiders receiving calls regarding a potential trade for the quarterback and if I am the Dolphins, I’m picking up my phone to see what exactly the Raiders may want.
Mariota is the perfect back-up for the Dolphins and Tagovailoa. We looked at potential back-up options early today but we didn’t consider players not named Watson as a potential trade option.
Mariota has starting experience with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted 2nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He didn’t work out with the Titans and was replaced midway through the 2019 season by former Dolphins’ 8th overall pick, Ryan Tannehill.
Mariota joined the Raiders at the start of the 2020 season and only made an appearance in one game. That isn’t a big deal, sitting behind Derek Carr, Mariota learned how to be a backup and that is what Miami needs now.
Tua Tagovailoa has said previously that he looked up to Mariota so that would be an interesting locker room dynamic seeing the two play on the same team. Tagovailoa would have immediate respect and an open ear.
Over his career, Mariota has started 61 games most coming with the Titans. He has completed 1,127 passes for 13,433 yards and 77 touchdowns with 45 interceptions.
In Miami, Mariota could excel in an offense designed for Tua as their skill sets are similar. Should the Dolphins need Mariota in the case of Tagovailoa getting hurt, he could be a reliable option.
Of course, the cost of a trade is what will dictate the Dolphins’ interest, if they have any at all. Miami can not overpay for Mariota in a trade. They wasted a 2nd round and more on Josh Rosen who should have stuck around to be the backup. They wasted draft picks on DeAndre Washington and Matt Breida as well. If the Dolphins can get Mariota for a mid-round pick, it would make sense for the team and it would end the need for a quarterback in free agency or the draft.