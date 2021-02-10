Miami Dolphins hunt for a running back will be interesting
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to be better in the running game and that is both the running backs and the offensive line but Miami needs to get better with their running back unit and this year’s free agency and NFL Draft could provide that answer.
We learned last year that Myles Gaskin can handle a big role with the Dolphins offense, we also learned that Salvon Ahmed has a lot of potentials as well and both should be big parts of this year’s offense. What we don’t know is whether either of them can handle carrying the ball as a featured runner over the course of the season.
Miami is expected to try and get better at the RB position so that both Gaskins and Ahmed are the compliment runners to the featured back. This will help both excel and allow them to make big plays off the bench. Where Miami will find that running back may come down to money vs. draft options.
Free agency
Aaron Jones has been the one player on the tips of Miami fans’ lips for the latter part of the season and it will only grow as free agency approaches. Jones is an elite running back but elite runners cost money and Jones will be the top-paid running back this free agency period.
Miami has to decide if paying Jones is more valuable to them than using a draft pick.
James Conner may or may not hit the market but the 26-year-old running back is also going to want a big payday. He is not as rounded as Jones but will still command interest if he hits the market.
Most of the running backs in this year’s class are not players that are going to make Miami better and most are complimentary at best.
NFL Draft
We could list every player here but in reality, the draft is where Miami is going to find a cheap option financially and potentially a franchise-type runner who will change the Dolphins’ offense.
Najee Harris is the top prospect in this class but is expected to be a first-round draft pick and Miami may not get a shot at him at 18 and if he is there at 18, the Dolphins will need to draft him as he won’t fall to them in round two.
Travis Etienne offers the Dolphins another option and he could very well be available in round two. The Dolphins would do well to rely on Etienne for their future and he would immediately make the roster better.
Other notable 2nd round prospects and later options include Michael Carter of North Carolina and Oklahoma State runner Chuba Hubbard. All these players can make Miami better and are far cheaper with as much upside as Jones or another free agent.