Fans vote for what the Miami Dolphins should do at pick three
By Pablo Rosero
After a season where the Miami Dolphins won 10 games, the team will be looking at this offseason to make the next jump with free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.
Thanks to the Laremy Tunsil deal and the Houston Texans bad play, the Dolphins were rewarded with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. In a draft class loaded with talent, especially at wideout, the Dolphins have many options at three.
With that in mind, and in big thanks to Brian Miller, we polled users on twitter to see what they believe the Dolphins should do with the third overall pick. As a result, 390 users responded with 44.4% saying the team should trade back.
The other options included drafting Alabama’s Devonta Smith, Oregon’s Penei Sewell, or other choices. Now we can break down the team’s options and why fans would pick one over the other.
“Other” take almost 3% of votes in fan poll
This was the least voted on choice and the most general of choices. This choice would include other prospects, players like LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, Penn State’s Micah Parsons, and almost any other prospect.
The one name asked for in the comments was Chase, so let’s talk about Chase.
The LSU wideout sat out the 2020 season to work out and prepare for the draft due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID. At 6-feet, 207-Lbs, Chase is both big and fast and showcased all of his potential in his sophomore season.
The only advantage Smith would have over Chase is the Alabama connection with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.