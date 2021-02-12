Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl center, Mike Pouncey, retires
By Brian Miller
Mike Pouncey played exceptionally well for the Miami Dolphins when he was healthy and after his release, he played all 16 games for the Chargers the following year. His time in the NFL, however, is coming to an end.
Pouncey announced today that he is leaving the NFL and retiring. He isn’t alone though. His twin brother Maurkice Pouncey is also leaving the league and retiring. Drafted in the first round of the 2011 draft, Pouncey made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2013 to 2015. In 2018, he made it as a Charger.
Miami gave up on Pouncey after the 2017 season. The Dolphins wanted Pouncey to take a pay cut but he wanted a raise. When Miami wouldn’t give it to him, he asked for and was granted his release.
In his career, Pouncey started all 93 games he appeared in with the Dolphins but only played in all 16 games in three seasons. He missed 2, 4, 2, and 11 games in consecutive seasons.
In all, the former Miami Dolphins center, Mike Pouncey played nine seasons in the NFL.
Maurkice’s career was similar to that of his brother’s. Drafted a year earlier in 2010. Maurkice made the Pro Bowl in all but one of his 10 seasons. Of the two, Maurkice’s resume is much better than Mike’s and includes a First-Team All-Pro selection.
In other NFL news today, J.J. Watt has asked to be released and the Texans have agreed. Speculation is that he may try and join his brothers in Pittsburgh. Both T.J. Watt and Derek Watt play for the Steelers. Of course, Miami Dolphins fans are hoping for a visit to South Florida.