Three 2021 defensive draft prospects Miami Dolphins should avoid
The Miami Dolphins are coming off of the most dramatic defensive turnaround in NFL history. In 2019, the Dolphins defense ranked dead last, giving up 30.9 points per game. In 2020, after a barrage of off-season additions, they jumped all the way to fourth in the NFL. The 2020 Dolphins allowed just 21.1 points per game.
With an unorthodox quarterback situation, it was massive for the Dolphins to have a reliable defense to lean on. A rookie quarterback, injured weapons, below average offensive line, and an outdated offensive system led much to be desired from the offense. However, excellent defense and special teams were the catalysts for a dramatic turnaround in the wins column, going from five to ten .
The defense began to show cracks at the end of the season, giving up 25 points in three of the final four games. The Dolphins should be encouraged with the progress of that side of the ball, but should in no way consider it a finished product. More talent should be added this off-season to put this unit over the top next season.
The 2021 NFL draft offers the Dolphins plenty of prospects to choose from. While it is widely expected that a good portion of Miami’s treasure trove of picks will be used offensively, don’t count out some defensive picks early on. Head Coach Brian Flores’ defensive background will come into play at some point in the draft. However, who are some young defensive players that the team should be avoiding this April?