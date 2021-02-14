The Miami Dolphins offensive line is young but will get better
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offensive line wasn’t great last year but that doesn’t mean we have to run out and draft a bunch of linemen or spend a lot of cash in free agency. Time is what is important right now. And consistency.
Tua Tagovailoa was running for his life at times in 2020 but while we can point at the line play, some of it was his fault as well. This year the Dolphins have options but the question is will they look to the draft to get better or will they look to free agency. Do they need to?
Penei Sewell, Creed Humphrey, and Landon Dickerson are the popular players in Miami Dolphins’ mock drafts. Miami really isn’t linked to any potential free agents at this point. They spent last year on Ereck Flowers and while Ted Karras is an impending free agent, the Dolphins could look to re-sign him for another year.
When it comes to the Dolphins offensive line unit, the conversation pretty much stops with the draft. The question is why are we giving up already on the Dolphins’ younger lineman?
The Dolphins’ offensive line struggled but they started three rookies last year including a 4th-round pick, Solomon Kindley. Robert Hunt was taken in round two and Austin Jackson was taken in round one. Are we not going to give them time to improve?
Aside from Sewell, the conversations about fixing the line appear to be focusing on the center spot where Humphrey and Dickerson would hopefully anchor the line for years to come. Sewell is the top tackle prospect in the draft and could allow the Dolphins to shift one of their tackles inside to guard but again, the Dolphins need to give them a little time to develop.
If there is one thing we learned from the NFL this year is the importance of a top Oline. Kansas City road behind a top line all the way to the Super Bowl but for the big game, they were missing key starters and couldn’t control the trench against a tough Tampa Bay defensive front. This has led many to point towards the line as a major issue for Miami. While I would say it needs to be a lot better, I’m not sure that replacing anyone at this point makes a lot of sense.
Center needs to be addressed and the Dolphins are not in a position to get rid of Ereck Flowers’ contract just yet. Flowers will cost the Dolphins $10 million if released or traded but that number drops to $1 million in 2022. We can assume that Flowers, who played well for the Dolphins this year will remain through this season if not the next.
Kindley did good for a rookie and needs to get better and that will come with more off-season work. Remember, none of these guys worked in the off-season last year and had no training camp to speak of. That should change.
For my money, I’m likely skipping Sewell and will draft a center in round two and add another guard in the mid-rounds and I’m not going to get too involved with the free-agent market. I have to trust my process if I’m the Dolphins and that means teaching these guys to be better. They just haven’t had the time to really get it together.