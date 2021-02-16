Miami Dolphins ink Jason Sanders to big five year contract
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins see what the Pro Bowl voters couldn’t, Jason Sanders is the best kicker in the league and the Dolphins have made sure they have him tied up through the 2026 season.
Today, the Dolphins extended their kicker to a five-year deal that will be worth up to $22 million and comes with a $10 million guarantee. That is a lot of dough for a placekicker, Sanders has earned it.
Last season, Sanders was near perfect on the season and at one point shared the team’s all-time record for consecutive field goals made. There really isn’t a weak spot in Sander’s game. He is excellent on kick-offs with a career average of 72.4 touchback percentage, on field goals, he is accurate 86.5% of the time and that is a number that was affected by his 2019 season when he was only 76%. In his rookie season and last season, he was over 90%. Last year he was 100% on his 36 extra-point attempts.
The deal makes Jason Sanders the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.
Last season, Sanders made several clutch field goals late in the game or in overtime to put Miami in the lead. He is a point scorer and his value to the Dolphins is now measured in money. In 2020, he missed only one attempt outside of 50-yards and only two others from the 40-49 range.
His accuracy during the 2020 season may not have got him a Pro Bowl birth but he did nab the far more impressive First-Team All-Pro honors. Sanders was named to the 2018 All-Rookie Team and has been named player of the week four times and player of the month three.
Sanders is climbing the Dolphins All-Time lists as well. He is currently holding the 10th spot with 337 points and will pass Larry Csonka, Mark Duper, and possibly Nat Moore, next season. He trails team all-time leader Olindo Mare by 711 points.
Sanders is the first player this off-season to receive an extension, a sign that more players are likely to start negotiating deals.
The deal is higher than many would have expected and the breakdown of the deal has not been reported just yet.
Oh, and just for good measure, Sanders can catch touchdown passes too!