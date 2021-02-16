On The FinSide – The best Miami Dolphins podcast comes home
Miami Dolphins fans and On The FinSide fans – the On The FinSide podcast, the best Miami Dolphins Podcast on the web!, returns home to PhinPhanatic.com as the official Miami Dolphins podcast of Minute Media, FanSided and PhinPhanatic.
The best Raw and Unfiltered Dolphins talk will be coming live in a number of new and exciting ways as a part of this partnership and another great source of year-round Dolphins content.
Both Brian “Cat” Catanzaro and Paul Picken, Jr. are excited to partner with the team at Minute Media, FanSided and PhinPhanatic, and are looking forward to bringing you On The FinSide & the best Miami Dolphins Podcast content year-round. Read on for all the ways that you can stay up to date with the show!
What’s changing? For starters, you will see a player like the one below embedded in every article on PhinPhanatic moving forward containing the latest episode of On The FinSide (This one is a static player with our announcement!) – just click the play button while you enjoy your favorite content on PhinPhanatic to listen to the latest episodes.
Like what you hear on the podcast? Click info button button on the player and subscribe to the show! It’s that easy & you’ll be notified every time that On The FinSide posts a new episode via your favorite podcast provider. Have a favorite podcast provider? We’ve shared a few of the more popular providers that you can subscribe through at the end of this article.
Want to see the guys in action as they record the latest episode live? Make sure you’re following the show on YouTube to get notified when Cat & Paul go live recording the latest episode – like in the video below regarding this announcement:
Other Ways to Listen
Want to interact with the guys? Make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel and interact with Paul & Cat whenever they go LIVE to record the podcast.
Want to help the guys out? Consider leaving a review of the podcast on iTunes and subscribe in as many locations as you can – and spread the word to your fellow Dolphins fans! We want to know what you think – make sure to leave us the feedback, ratings, etc.
It’s good to be home. Fins up!